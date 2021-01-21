UrduPoint.com
Hungary's Szijjarto To Travel To Moscow On Thursday To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Hungary's Szijjarto to Travel to Moscow on Thursday to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will travel to Moscow on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus vaccine, Reuters news agency reported, citing Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's administration.

Earlier in the day, Hungary became the first EU nation to authorize Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

