Hungary's Top Diplomat Says Hoped UNGA Would Help Resolve Ukraine Crisis, Situation Worse

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 11:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik he hoped the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate would help resolve the crisis in Ukraine but the situation became worse than it was a week ago.

"I regret it's Friday already because when I came on Monday I had a hope that the General Assembly would bring some good news because I still believe that there is no more appropriate place to discuss issues of peace than in UN, but now it's Friday and the situation is worse than it was on Monday," Szijjarto said.

However, Szijjarto mentioned that NATO member states have excluded the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation, and he hopes this decision remains in place.

