MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine would not have happened had Donald Trump been reelected for a second term as President of the United States in 2020, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

"I'm pretty sure - as much as we can be sure about things which did not happen - I'm pretty sure still that if President Trump had won the election, this war would not have broken out. And we do look at his possible return to the White House as a hope for a peaceful future," Szijjarto said in an interview with US channel Newsmax on Tuesday.

He also said that Hungary supported Trump in his trial over classified documents, adding that the former US president, being a conservative leader, was attacked by the "liberal mainstream."

Additionally, Szijjarto called for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, saying that it is also seriously affecting Hungary and threatens the lives of about 150,000 Hungarians living in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Trump pleaded not guilty in Federal court in Miami to 37 criminal charges in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Last week, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his support for Trump on Twitter.

According to Trump's indictment, the classified documents he stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.