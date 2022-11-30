UrduPoint.com

Hungary's Top Diplomat Warns NATO Against Turning Into Anti-China Bloc

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Hungary's Top Diplomat Warns NATO Against Turning Into Anti-China bloc

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto warned NATO against turning into an anti-China bloc as the global security situation is already tense.

"Today, NATO's strategic concept is at the top of the agenda. Relations with China, energy security, critical infrastructure protection. We would not want NATO to turn into an anti-Chinese bloc. There is no need for the risk of another cold war, there are enough problems," Szijjarto said on his social media before the start of the second day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

The example of Hungary "clearly proves that cooperation (with China) based on mutual respect is possible," he added.

In August, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry reported that the Chinese battery company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing, will build its second plant in Europe in Debrecen, which could be the largest investment in Hungary's history.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Europe China Social Media Company Debrecen Bucharest Hungary August Top

Recent Stories

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

11 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago
 Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead ..

Pak vs Eng: Virus hit half of England squad ahead of first Test match

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.