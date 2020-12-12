UrduPoint.com
Hunger And Trauma: The Lives Of Mozambicans Who Fled Insurgency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:38 PM

Hunger and trauma: The lives of Mozambicans who fled insurgency

Sinamangue Tamu is still just a teenager, but now has the responsibility of parenting her three little brothers after they fled a brutal Islamist insurgency in which their northern Mozambican town was seized

Metuge (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 )

They were separated from their father while escaping the port town of Mocimboa da Praia -- his whereabouts are still unknown.

"I don't know if he's alive or dead," Tamu said, avoiding eye contact. Their mother had died of an illness.

Tamu is sitting on a mat in a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Pemba, the capital of Cabo Delgado province, where the insurgency was launched three years ago.

Her youngest brother is under two years old and always clings to her, whether sitting in her lap or strapped to her back with a capulana -- a colourful Mozambique sarong.

Pausing between sentences, Sinamanga told AFP she was worried about her toddler brother.

"He is refusing to eat the food we have here. At the hospital they say he has anaemia. He doesn't eat," she said.

