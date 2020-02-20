UrduPoint.com
Hunger Threatens Over Half Of Population In South Sudan - UN Children's Fund

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:59 PM

The onset of South Sudan's lean season in May threatens to leave more than 6.5 million people or more than half of the population in dire need of humanitarian food aid and other relief supplies, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The onset of South Sudan's lean season in May threatens to leave more than 6.5 million people or more than half of the population in dire need of humanitarian food aid and other relief supplies, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) warned on Thursday.

"Despite some seasonal improvements in food production, the number of hungry people remains dangerously high, and keeps rising. On top of that, we are now faced with Desert Locusts swarms that could make this even worse. It is important that we maintain and scale up our support," UNICEF said in a press release.

The warning was based on a joint report by the South Sudanese government, UNICEF and two other UN agencies.

The report also estimates that 1.3 million children will suffer from acute malnutrition in 2020.

Although security has improved with a recent agreement to end years of civil war, 2019 floods followed by ongoing locust swarms have overtaken marginal increases flood production, UNICEF said.

To prepare for the crisis, UNICEF is appealing for $253 million for malnourished children and disease-preventing sanitation projects, while the UN World Food Program (WFP) seeks $208 million for up to 5 million people, the release added.

Also, the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) says it needs $75 million for seeds, farming tools, fishing kits and livestock vaccinations, according to the release.

