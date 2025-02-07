'Hungry' France ready for 'fierce' England in Six Nations

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) France coach Fabien Galthie expects a struggling England to provide a "fierce" Six Nations challenge for his in-form side on Saturday.

Les Bleus arrive in London after launching the tournament with a 43-0 rout of Wales in Paris last week, running in seven tries.

England, however, were beaten 27-22 by defending champions Ireland in Dublin -- their seventh straight loss to a leading nation.

But Galthie insisted Thursday: "What I say often about the Six Nations, it's very hard to predict what happens in the games...I can't tell you the result or what will happen, but we've prepared for this game with a lot of hunger."

He added: "England beat Ireland at home, you can't forget that, last year with a Marcus Smith drop-goal. They're a team that fights.

"They're often close, they hit the post against New Zealand, against Australia they led until the last play," said the former France captain while reflecting on two narrow reverses for England during the November internationals.

"You could say they are going to be fierce."

They will need to be if they are to avoid a repeat of the corresponding 2023 fixture at Twickenham where a rampant France won 53-10, scoring seven tries, as England suffered their heaviest home defeat.

France, however, will be without Romain Ntamack on Saturday after the gifted fly-half was sent off against Wales for a high tackle.

Matthieu Jalibert takes over at No 10 to partner Antoine Dupont following the France captain's scrum-half masterclass against Wales, with wing Damian Penaud the only other change to the starting side.

Saturday's match will be Jalibert's first Test since leaving the squad in November for mental health reasons.

"It's obvious, it's coherent, it's logical," said Galthie of Jalibert's inclusion. "Matthieu is an example of a top-quality player who has experienced good and bad moments."

- 'Genius' Marcus Smith -

But whereas France, who only edged out England 33-31 in Lyon last year, have been forced into a fly-half change, home coach Steve Borthwick has opted to give the 22-year-old Fin Smith a first Test start at No 10, with Marcus Smith moving to full-back to accommodate the Northampton playmaker.

Although Marcus Smith has started England's last eight Tests at No 10, Borthwick said the 25-year-old can be a "game-changer" at full-back, having moved there when Fin Smith came off the bench to play at fly-half against Ireland.

"He (Marcus Smith) is a player who can do things very few of the players in the world can do," said Borthwick -- an assessment endorsed by Galthie, who labelled the Harlequins playmaker a "sort of genius".

England, however, must first subdue a monstrous French pack if either of the Smiths are to shine in attack.

"The non-negotiable, first and foremost, is the physicality," said England captain Maro Itoje ahead of his first Twickenham international as skipper after leading the team against Ireland.

The 30-year-old lock added: "The team wants to win and to be the team we want to be, these are the games we have to win."

England's cause will be helped if they cut out the missed tackles that led to Ireland tries in Dublin.

Fin Smith's defence, however, has drawn comparisons with that of England fly-half great Jonny Wilkinson.

"Early this season, we had Fin at 30 tackles in a game for Northampton," said Borthwick. "It tells you a lot about the personality -- he's tough, he's brave."

Borthwick guided England to the 2023 World Cup semi-finals in France only to suffer an agonising 16-15 loss to champions South Africa.

But the former captain knows there's no room for sentiment in a Six Nations where England, for all their playing resources and wealth, have not finished higher than third since last winning the championship in 2020.

"Any of the main English sports there is expectation to win - cricket, football, rugby -- there is expectation and when you take the job you expect that expectation," said Borthwick.

"I would rather be involved with a team that has expectation than one that doesn't."