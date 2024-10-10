Hunkering Down For Hurricane Milton At Disney -- But First, A Few Rides
Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Lake Buena Vista, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) With Hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida, the state's tourism golden egg -- Disney World -- remains open Wednesday, if only for a few, wet hours.
Arriving at the world famous theme park in plastic ponchos, the MacDonald family, from Scotland, was relaxed and ready to "get a few hours in" before riding out the storm at their hotel.
"We're not worried, we've got water" stored up, said Emma MacDonald, 51, making her second trip to Disney in a decade.
Just a few days into their two-week vacation, she told AFP they were not disappointed with the situation. "Just nothing you can do," she said.
She said the number of evacuees staying at their hotel who fled Florida's west coast, which is expected to be pounded by a Category 4 Milton overnight, put the situation into perspective: "It's them we feel sorry for."
The family was among dozens arriving at Disney -- some 60 miles (95 kilometers) inland from Florida's west coast -- under covered skies, with alternating light and heavy rain.
Only a few hundred cars were in the parking area about an hour after opening time, and buses from hotels around the resort were arriving mostly empty.
But a full contingent of workers was out and ready to screen and move the crowd on their way into the park.
Disney, the state's largest employer, said it would close at 2:00 PM on Wednesday and possibly remain shut down on Thursday, depending on the storm damage.
But the hotels will remain open, harboring thousands of evacuees as well as tourists on long-planned vacations.
That includes Linsday Moore, 42, who arrived on Sunday all the way from Maui, in the US state of Hawaii.
"We thought about canceling but (our) airlines wouldn't let us" at the time they were heading out, she told AFP, with her husband and young child by her side.
She said they've experienced heavy storms living in the Pacific, so they knew what to expect.
"They say this area (Disney) is the safest for these storms," she said, also acknowledging that their situation was not comparable to the evacuees staying in their hotel.
Asked about heading into the park just ahead of the storm, she said: "It's safe and we're here, so might as well."
Jennifer Lizcano, 77, was also trying to make the most of her trip from San Diego with her daughter Rose, 44.
She said she was excited to experience the often crowded park with so few others -- a rarity that one vlogger also entering Disney was preparing to document.
Before going through security, Lizcano said that though the storm was on its way, "we're not there yet!"
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From World
-
Wall Street, Europe rise as Chinese shares tumble2 minutes ago
-
Trump heads to Biden country as US election heats up12 minutes ago
-
Time running out in Florida to flee Hurricane Milton2 hours ago
-
Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Swiatek4 hours ago
-
South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup5 hours ago
-
Biden, Netanyahu set to speak Wednesday: US source5 hours ago
-
Balkan summit to rally support for struggling Ukraine6 hours ago
-
Cricket: Scotland v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores6 hours ago
-
Spanish PM calls Israeli strikes in Lebanon an 'invasion'6 hours ago
-
German govt sees economy shrinking again in 20246 hours ago
-
Creator's death no bar to new 'Dragon Ball' products6 hours ago
-
Israeli emergency responders say rocket kills two in Kiryat Shmona7 hours ago