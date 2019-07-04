Hunt Fails to Rule Out Possibility of Sanctions Against China Amid Hong Kong Protests

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions against China as the large-scale protests in Hong Kong continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions against China as the large-scale protests in Hong Kong continue.

On July 1, the anniversary of London transferring governance over Hong Kong to mainland China, Hunt said his country supported Hong Kong and its freedoms. These statements sparked outrage in Beijing, which accused Hunt of endorsing the protesters who had broken into the local parliament building earlier that day. Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said that Hunt was still clinging to the "faded glory of British colonialism."

"No foreign secretary would ever spell out precisely what would happen in a situation like that. You need what [former US President] Bill Clinton called 'strategic ambiguity' ... I'm not saying anything about what those consequences might be - that would not be the right thing for me to do as Foreign Secretary, because, of course, you keep your options open," Hunt told BBC Radio 4 when asked twice about whether London was going to introduce sanctions against Beijing.

However, the minister stressed that the United Kingdom still had a good relationship with China and there was no reason this could not continue.

Nevertheless, the minister noted that it was extremely important for London that China's "one country - two systems" approach was honored.

Hunt also stated that the Hong Kong authorities should treat the ongoing protests with understanding and not violence.

"The way to deal with that violence is not by repression, it is by understanding the root causes of the concerns of the demonstrators that freedoms that they have had for their whole life could be about to be undermined by this new extradition law," Hunt said.

�Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it did not have an extradition agreement, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments and release of all protesters detained during the rallies.