Hunt Says Iran Seized Two Tankers, One British-, Other Liberia-Flagged In Strait Of Hormuz

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 01:30 AM

Hunt Says Iran Seized Two Tankers, One British-, Other Liberia-Flagged in Strait of Hormuz

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Friday Iran had seized two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

"I'm extremely concerned by the seizure of two vessels by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz. I will shortly attend a COBR meeting to review what we know and what we can do to swiftly secure the release of the two vessels - a British-flagged vessel and a Liberian-flagged vessel.

Their crews comprise a range of nationalities, but we understand there are no British citizens on board either ship," Hunt said in a statement.

"Our Ambassador in Tehran is in contact with the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation and we are working closely with international partners. These seizures are unacceptable. It is essential that freedom of navigation is maintained and that all ships can move safely and freely in the region," he said.

