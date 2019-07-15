UrduPoint.com
Hunt Voices Support For JCPOA, Yet Says Partial Compliance With Nuclear Deal Impossible

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 06:22 PM

Hunt Voices Support for JCPOA, Yet Says Partial Compliance With Nuclear Deal Impossible

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that he held talks with his French and Dutch counterparts on Monday on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling on Tehran to return to the full compliance with the nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that he held talks with his French and Dutch counterparts on Monday on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), calling on Tehran to return to the full compliance with the nuclear deal.

"Important discussions with EU colleagues including [French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves] Le Drian and [Dutch Foreign Minister Stef] Blok about Iran: we support nuclear deal but there can be no 'partial' compliance. You are either on path to a nuclearised middle East or not," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

The UK foreign secretary said the sides expected progress from Iran in returning to full compliance with the nuclear accord.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the JCPOA and imposed several consecutive rounds of economic sanctions on Iran.

A year later, Tehran announced its own decision to partially suspend its obligations under the nuclear accord, giving the other signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the deal by facilitating oil exports and trade with Iran. As the deadline expired, Iran said it would begin enriching uranium beyond the 3.67 percent level, set in the JCPOA, warning to gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

