Sat 20th July 2019 | 03:20 AM

Hunt Warns Iran of Consequences if Situation Involving Seized Tanker Not Resolved Quickly

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt warned Iran of serious consequences if the situation around a UK tanker seized in the Strait of Hormuz was not settled quickly.

"This is completely unacceptable. Freedom of navigation must be maintained ... We will respond in a way that is considered but robust. We are absolutely clear that if this situation is not resolved quickly, there will be serious consequences," Hunt told Sky news.

Hunt said he had discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz with his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, but he had been unable to reach out to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif since the latter was on plane.

"We are not looking at military options. We are looking at a diplomatic way to resolve the situation but we are very clear that it must be resolved. Freedom of navigation in the Gulf is absolutely essential. If that freedom of navigation is restricted, Iran is the biggest loser and so it is in their interest to resolve this situation as quickly as possible and we will do everything we can to do that," Hunt maintained.

