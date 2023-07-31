Open Menu

Hunter Biden Acquaintance Arrives At US Congress For Testimony On Business Deals - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 11:09 PM

A longtime acquaintance and former business associate of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, arrived at US congressional offices to provide testimony to lawmakers on the Biden family's involvement in foreign business deals under investigation for potential criminal activity, according to images shared Monday by congressional reporters

Archer will provide closed-door testimony to the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating alleged crimes committed by Hunter Biden and his father, US President Joe Biden.

"Devon Archer is coming in. The Department of Justice harassment and obstruction can't stop the truth about Joe Biden from being told," US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said in a statement. "Impeachment Inquiry is imminent."

Archer is expected to testify to the alleged involvement of Joe Biden in Hunter Biden's foreign business deals, which the president has denied.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The allegations are based on information from a confidential FBI source touted as highly trusted.

On Sunday, US media reported that the Justice Department was pushing for Archer's arrest ahead of his testimony to lawmakers, citing a letter filed by prosecutors on Saturday, which requested a judge determine a date for Archer to begin serving prison time for an unrelated criminal case.

However, Archer rejects speculation that the letter is connected to his plans to testify to lawmakers, his attorney Matthew Schwartz said on Sunday in a statement.

