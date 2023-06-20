UrduPoint.com

Hunter Biden Agrees To Plead Guilty To 3 Federal Charges - Court Document

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 07:33 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden's son has agreed to plead guilty to three Federal tax and firearm charges, a US court document revealed on Tuesday.

"The first Information charges the defendant with tax offenses - namely, two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, in violation of 26 U.S.C. 7203.

The defendant has agreed to plead guilty to both counts of the tax Information," US attorney David Weiss said in a letter.

He also noted that the second Information charges Hunter Biden with one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

"The defendant has agreed to enter a Pretrial Diversion Agreement with respect to the firearm Information," Weiss added.

