Hunter Biden Attends White House Dinner Alongside US, Foreign Officials Amid Plea Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, attended a White House state dinner on Thursday evening alongside numerous US and foreign officials, amid a plea deal with the US Justice Department to avoid prison time for tax and firearms crimes.

Biden attended a state dinner hosted as part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, to which nearly 400 people were invited.

Other invitees included US Attorney General Merrick Garland, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, CIA Director William Burns and a number of Indian government officials.

Earlier this month, Biden's attorneys and the US Justice Department announced an agreement under which Biden will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.

Biden's attendance at the dinner alongside guests tied to the agencies investigating him prompted criticism by some Republicans.

"Yesterday morning, we released testimony from IRS (Internal Revenue Service) whistleblowers alleging that Hunter Biden committed multiple felonies and the DOJ intervened to protect him.

Last night, the President's son and the Attorney General had dinner together at the White House," US House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said on Friday.

Smith and the Republican National Committee (RNC) Research shared images and video via Twitter of Biden at the state dinner, although he is not shown alongside Garland. Biden appeared to be "rubbing elbows" while embroiled in a "family-wide corruption scandal," RNC Research said.

On Thursday, Smith revealed IRS whistleblower testimony alleging that the Justice Department interfered in the investigation of tax crimes potentially committed by Hunter Biden through delays, divulgences, and denials.

Biden's attendance at the dinner also comes alongside a House probe into FBI documents with allegations from a confidential source who claims that Hunter and Joe Biden received millions of Dollars as part of a bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy company Burisma.