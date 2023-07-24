Open Menu

Hunter Biden Brought Then-VP Father Into Foreign Business Calls - US House Oversight Panel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Hunter Biden Brought Then-VP Father Into Foreign Business Calls - US House Oversight Panel

Hunter Biden brought his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden, into business calls with foreign partners at least a dozen times, the US House Oversight Committee said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Hunter Biden brought his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden, into business calls with foreign partners at least a dozen times, the US House Oversight Committee said on Monday.

"In at least a dozen instances, Hunter put his father, then VP (vice president), on speakerphone with his overseas business partners," the House Oversight Committee said in a statement.

The committee shared US media reports released on Monday that cite upcoming testimony from Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer, who is expected to tell the committee this week about his knowledge of Biden's foreign business practices.

The panel is investigating potential criminal activity by the Biden family, including an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving executives from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Two Burisma executives asked Hunter Biden if he could "ring" his father during a 2015 business meeting in Dubai, according to a New York Post report. Biden obliged and brought his father into the talks via speakerphone, the report said.

"We look forward to speaking with Devon Archer about this developing story," the committee's statement said.

On Thursday, US Senator Chuck Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer released a partially redacted FBI record containing allegations of a foreign bribery scheme involving the Biden family and Burisma.

The record, based on information from a confidential source touted as highly trusted, alleges that the Bidens received $5 million each to help end a corruption probe into Burisma by then-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was eventually fired due to pressure from the Obama administration.

The record also alleges that the Burisma executives felt coerced into making the payments to the Bidens and maintain proof of the deal and its nature.

The FBI record tracks closely with other evidence uncovered by the House Oversight Committee, Comer said in a statement.

Related Topics

Corruption Barack Obama Business Ukraine Dubai Company New York Criminals FBI 2015 Post Family Media From Million

Recent Stories

PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Co ..

PITB conducts e-Procurement System training for Communication & Works Department

18 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Minister for Foreign Trade elected as C ..

UAE&#039;s Minister for Foreign Trade elected as Chair of WTO’s 13th Ministeri ..

24 minutes ago
 North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Jap ..

North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile - Japanese Prime Minister's Office

18 minutes ago
 Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Min ..

Russia, China Resist Hegemonic Actions Abusing Minority Interests - Security Cou ..

18 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

Putin Signs Law Banning Gender Reassignment

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Discuss Strengthe ..

Russia's Patrushev, China's Wang Discuss Strengthening of Bilateral Security - M ..

18 minutes ago
Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as p ..

Israel MPs approve key judicial reform clause as protests flare

18 minutes ago
 Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potenti ..

Hina Khar calls for realizing blue economy potential

18 minutes ago
 Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syri ..

Syria's Return to Arab League Will Help Solve Syrian Crisis-UN Envoy

18 minutes ago
 N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First For ..

N.Korea to Receive Chinese Delegation as First Foreign Guests After Pandemic - S ..

31 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collap ..

Death toll rises to 33 in Cameroon building collapse

31 minutes ago
 PTI members attempt to pressurize court in Tosh Kh ..

PTI members attempt to pressurize court in Tosh Khana case: Attaulah Tarrar

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World