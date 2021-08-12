Hunter Biden Claims Russians Stole His Laptop While He Was Close to Overdosing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A new video obtained by the newspaper Daily Mail shows US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, telling a prostitute that his laptop was stolen by Russians while he was close to overdosing on drugs in a Las Vegas hotel in 2018.

According to the video posted online on Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he believes his computer was taken by some Russian drug dealers with whom he partied in Las Vegas. This is the third laptop belonging to the presidents son that gone missing.

At some point in the video, Hunter Biden tells the prostitute the allegedly stolen laptop contained many compromising sex videos of him.

"They have videos of me doing this," he said referring to videotaped sex in the hotel room. "They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know."

Hunter Biden also replied in the affirmative when the prostitute asked him whether he was worried the alleged Russians would try to blackmail him.

In 2020, Fox news reported that the FBI was in possession of another laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. The media outlet maintained the laptop contained controversial emails regarding Hunter's overseas business dealings after the device was reported found at a local computer shop in the US state of Delaware.