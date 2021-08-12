UrduPoint.com

Hunter Biden Claims Russians Stole His Laptop While He Was Close To Overdosing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:20 AM

Hunter Biden Claims Russians Stole His Laptop While He Was Close to Overdosing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A new video obtained by the newspaper Daily Mail shows US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, telling a prostitute that his laptop was stolen by Russians while he was close to overdosing on drugs in a Las Vegas hotel in 2018.

According to the video posted online on Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he believes his computer was taken by some Russian drug dealers with whom he partied in Las Vegas. This is the third laptop belonging to the presidents son that gone missing.

At some point in the video, Hunter Biden tells the prostitute the allegedly stolen laptop contained many compromising sex videos of him.

"They have videos of me doing this," he said referring to videotaped sex in the hotel room. "They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know."

Hunter Biden also replied in the affirmative when the prostitute asked him whether he was worried the alleged Russians would try to blackmail him.

In 2020, Fox news reported that the FBI was in possession of another laptop belonging to Hunter Biden. The media outlet maintained the laptop contained controversial emails regarding Hunter's overseas business dealings after the device was reported found at a local computer shop in the US state of Delaware.

Related Topics

Business Russia Drugs Hotel Las Vegas Turkish Lira FBI 2018 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

2 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

2 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

2 hours ago
 Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Interna ..

Resolution of Transnistria Issue Moldova's Internal Affair - Kremlin Deputy Chie ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incid ..

Pakistan seeks Afghan cooperation on July 16 incident of Ambassador's daughter

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.