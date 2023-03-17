UrduPoint.com

Hunter Biden Countersues Computer Repair Shop Owner - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has filed a countersuit against the owner of the computer repair shop in Delaware who provided information from Biden's abandoned laptop about potential influence on the US elections and improper business dealings, the Washington Post reported on Friday

Biden filed the suit in the US District Court in Delaware, saying the store owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, had no legal right to copy and distribute his private information, the report said.

Biden accused Mac Isaac and other persons of six counts of invasion of privacy, including conspiracy to obtain and distribute the private information, the report said.

As a result of Mac Isaac's unlawful agreement and his conspiracy with others, Biden's personal data was made available to third parties and then ultimately to the public at large, which is highly offensive, causing harm to Biden and his reputation, the report cited the suit as saying.

The suit argues that the object of allegedly invading Biden's privacy and disseminating his data was not for any legitimate purpose but to cause harm and embarrassment, the report said.

Mac Isaac filed a lawsuit last year and amended it several times. He said that Hunter Biden defamed him by stating that he received access to the laptop's data illegally. The suit also targeted corporate-owned media outlets like CNN and Politico as well as the Joe Biden campaign.

The suit insists on a trial by jury and urges the court to oblige Mac Isaac and others to return any materials belonging to the president's son.

Hunter Biden has been the subject of scrutiny since the release of materials from a laptop abandoned by him at Mac Isaac's computer repair shop in Delaware. The materials, which were suppressed by social media companies ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, indicated potential influence peddling and improper foreign business dealings by the Biden family.

