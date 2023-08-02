Hunter Biden Diversion Agreement Released After Judge Objects to Plea Deal - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday released a diversion agreement between Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors to resolve a firearms charge, after a judge rejected the agreement and related plea deal last week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The US District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday released a diversion agreement between Hunter Biden and Federal prosecutors to resolve a firearms charge, after a judge rejected the agreement and related plea deal last week.

The agreement between Biden and the US Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware would resolve one count of knowingly possessing a firearm as an unlawful user of a controlled substance, according to the filing.

"The United States agrees that if Biden complies with all of his respective obligations under this Agreement, then the United States... will file a motion with the Court seeking the dismissal of the Information," the agreement said.

Biden agrees that the US Attorney has probable cause to bring the charge, but has accepted responsibility for the actions and maintained sobriety, the filing said.

The pre-trial diversion agreement is separate from a plea deal to resolve tax charges brought against Biden.

A judge rejected the package deal last week, expressing concerns about the settlement.

The diversion agreement contains a provision preventing the US from prosecuting Biden for any federal crimes encompassed by an attached statement of facts, which outlines Biden beginning illegal drug use in October 2016 and purchasing a firearm in October 2018, before ending regular use of narcotics in May 2019.

However, the agreement notes that it does not protect against any prosecution for future conduct.

The plea and diversion agreements were criticized by Republican officials, including lawmakers investigating potential criminal activity by Hunter Biden and US President Joe Biden. Lawmakers are also investigating potential weaponization of the US justice system to the benefit of the Bidens and the detriment of their political opponents.