UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hunter Biden Fails To Report $400,000 In Income Received From Ukraine's Burisma - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:00 AM

Hunter Biden Fails to Report $400,000 in Income Received From Ukraine's Burisma - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Hunter Biden has failed to report some $400,000 in income that he received from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, Fox News reported on Monday.

Biden did not report approximately $400,000 in income he collected after joining the Burisma board of directors in 2014, the report said citing a memorandum detailing his income during the 2013-17 period from an email the news network said it obtained.

The email was sent to Biden from the then president of his company Rosemont Seneca, Eric Scherwin.

"In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin wrote in the email to Biden.

"That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."

US President Donald Trump is seeking to appoint a special counsel that will investigate the ongoing claims of fraud in the November presidential election and allegations surrounding projected President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, according to media reports.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden announced that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. A source also told the Fox News that the investigation will cover Biden's alleged dealings with China as well.

Related Topics

Election China Company Trump November Media From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.