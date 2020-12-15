(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Hunter Biden has failed to report some $400,000 in income that he received from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, Fox News reported on Monday.

Biden did not report approximately $400,000 in income he collected after joining the Burisma board of directors in 2014, the report said citing a memorandum detailing his income during the 2013-17 period from an email the news network said it obtained.

The email was sent to Biden from the then president of his company Rosemont Seneca, Eric Scherwin.

"In 2014, you joined the Burisma board and we still need to amend your 2014 returns to reflect the unreported Burisma income," Scherwin wrote in the email to Biden.

"That is approximately $400,000 extra so your income in 2014 was closer to $1,247,328."

US President Donald Trump is seeking to appoint a special counsel that will investigate the ongoing claims of fraud in the November presidential election and allegations surrounding projected President-elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, according to media reports.

On Wednesday, Hunter Biden announced that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware is investigating his tax affairs. A source also told the Fox News that the investigation will cover Biden's alleged dealings with China as well.