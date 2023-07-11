Open Menu

Hunter Biden Has Extensive Ties With Dozen Of Senior US Officials - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has maintained "extensive ties" with almost a dozen of current and former senior government officials since the time when his father was vice president in the Barack Obama administration, Fox news revealed on Monday, citing its own digital analysis.

The list of officials with whom Hunter Biden was or continues to be in close contact includes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, senior Biden advisor Michael Donilon, a close aide to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and several other people, the report said.

Hunter Biden and Sullivan were cooperating with each other during their joint work on the board of the Truman National Security Project, a liberal foreign policy think tank. Sullivan worked there in 2017-2019, while Hunter was also serving on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings and the Chinese private equity fund BHR Partners. The US is currently investigating those and his other foreign business activities.

Fox News reminded that former White House official Mike McCormick accused Sullivan of being a "conspirator" in the Biden family's "kickback scheme" in Ukraine at the time.

The report also cites an extensive email exchange between Hunter Biden, at the time when he was in Burisma, and then-Deputy Secretary of State Blinken.

That correspondence shows that the two men scheduled at least one meeting with each other.

Moreover, their communications go back at least a decade. For instance, Hunter contacted Blinken's wife, Evan Ryan, who is currently serving as White House cabinet secretary, in June 2010 asking for his non-government email address, the report said.

"Can I get Toni's non-govt email? I wanted to send him something," that message said.

The report also mentioned email exchanges between Hunter Biden and several other cabinet members.

US House Oversight Committee launched an investigation into alleged criminal acts committed by the Biden family, including corruption and influence peddling. Earlier this month, panel chairman James Comer characterized the alleged actions as "organized crime."

The committee's probe is partially based on accusations from a confidential FBI informant, who alleges that Joe and Hunter Biden received millions of Dollars from a Ukrainian energy company. Lawmakers are also investigating deals tied to China.

In June, Hunter Biden's attorneys and the US Justice Department announced an agreement under which he will plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and enter a pretrial diversionary agreement on a felony firearms offense in an effort to resolve the criminal probe against him and avoid prison time.

