Hunter Biden Lacks Relevance as Witness in Senate Impeachment Trial - Nadler

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter should not testify in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump because he has no information relevant to House charges of wrongdoing by the president, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters on Wednesday.

The House impeachment charges against Trump allege that the president "betrayed his country" by withholding military aid to Ukraine to press Ukraine to announce an investigation of a domestic political opponent, Nadler noted.

"Anybody like Hunter Biden, who has no information about any of that, is not a relevant witness. Any trial judge in this country would rule such a witness as irrelevant and inadmissible," Nadler, one of seven impeachment managers for the upcoming Senate trial, added.

The impeachment charges that Trump abused power and obstructed the House impeachment probe stem from the president's request that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to publicly announce an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden.