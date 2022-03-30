UrduPoint.com

Hunter Biden Linked To Companies Creating Bioweapons In Ukraine - Russian Military

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 11:28 PM

Hunter Biden Linked to Companies Creating Bioweapons in Ukraine - Russian Military

Heads of departments and employees of the Pentagon, as well as its main contractors, were involved in the creation of biological weapons components in Ukraine, these companies were directly linked to the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Heads of departments and employees of the Pentagon, as well as its main contractors, were involved in the creation of biological weapons components in Ukraine, these companies were directly linked to the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Defense Ministry continues to study documents received from employees of Ukrainian biological laboratories on the secret military biological activities of the United States in Ukraine.

As a result of the study of new materials by Russian experts of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, specific officials who were involved in the creation of biological weapons components were determined," Konashenkov said at a briefing.

"These are the heads of departments and employees of the US Department of Defense, as well as its main contractor companies. As ongoing journalistic investigations in the Western press show that these companies were directly related to the son of the incumbent US president, Hunter Biden," he added.

