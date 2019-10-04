Hunter Biden May Be Linked to Around 15 Criminal Cases - Ukraine Prosecutor General

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) There are around 15 criminal cases to which Hunter Biden, Burisma Group gas company, ex-Ukrainian Ecology Minister Mykola Zlochevsky and Ukrainian oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko may be linked, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka said on Friday.

"Judging by what we see, there are around 15 [cases] to which Burisma, or Biden, or Zlochevsky, or Kurchenko may be linked. But I cannot say that these are all the proceedings that we see or that we currently understand. Work on audit or proceedings revision continues," Ryaboshapka said at a briefing, as aired by Nash broadcaster.

He also denied facing any pressure from Ukrainian and foreign politicians.

In July, US President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to look into Hunter Biden, the younger son of current Democratic Primary front-runner Joe Biden, as was revealed in a transcript of the conversation recently released by the White House.

Trump asked Zelenskyy to study the situation surrounding the firing of former General Prosecutor of Ukraine Viktor Shokin, who was investigating energy company Burisma Group, where Hunter Biden was a member of the board of directors. Democrats in the House of Representatives claimed Trump was an attempting to solicit foreign help to take down a political opponent ahead of the presidential election and launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing on his part.