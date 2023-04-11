Close
Hunter Biden Partners Visited White House 80 Times While Joe Biden Served As VP - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants and the vice president of his firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors visited the White House more than 80 times while current President Joe Biden served as vice president, Fox News reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Hunter Biden's business partners, assistants and the vice president of his firm Rosemont Seneca Advisors visited the White House more than 80 times while current President Joe Biden served as vice president, Fox news reported on Tuesday.

Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he did not have any knowledge of his son Hunter's business dealings, which have been investigated for tax fraud and money laundering.

However, the then Rosemont Seneca Advisors Vice President Joan Mayer visited the White House at least 17 times during Joe Biden's tenure as vice president, the report said, citing the White House logs.

Some of the visits included meetings with many of Joe Biden's aides and executive assistants, the report said.

Mayer also attended holiday receptions at Biden's residence at the White House and held meetings with advisers in Biden's office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the report said.

In addition, Hunter Biden's former assistant Anne Marie Person visited the White House at least five times to meet with Joe Biden aides leaving Rosemont Seneca Advisors Vice President Joan Mayer to join the vice president's staff, the report said.

Preston's brother, Fran, previously worked at the White House as an aide, the report said.

The Prestons maintained contact with Hunter Biden and Rosemont Seneca Advisors President Eric Schwerin during their tenure at the White House and used official email accounts for that purpose, the report added.

Schwerin visited the White House at least 27 times, where he met with Anne Marie Person on at least three occasions and also visited President Joe Biden's office as recently as 2016, the report added.

Other Rosemont Seneca Advisors partners, including John Robinson Walker and Devon Archer, visited the White House 20 times and then played golf with Hunter and Joe Biden, according to the report.

