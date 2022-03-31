Hunter Biden Played Role in Financing Pathogen Reseach in Ukraine - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, played an important role in financing work with pathogens in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, played an important role in financing work with pathogens in Ukraine, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a correspondence between Hunter Biden, the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency and the Pentagon contractors in Ukraine.

"The contents of the letters show that Hunter Biden played an important role in creating a financial opportunity for working with pathogens in Ukraine, securing funds for Black and Veach, and Metabiota companies," Kirillov told a briefing.

Accoridng to the official, the correspondence confirmed that the true goals of the US Department of Defence were "far from scientific."

"So, in one of the letters, the vice-president of Metabiota notes that the company's activities will be aimed at ensuring .

.. 'the cultural and economic independence of Ukraine from Russia' ..., which is rather strange for a biotechnology company," Kirillov said, adding that the participation of Kiev biological laboratories in the work commiessiond by the US military department has been confirmed.

Kirillov mentioned that closure of five biological laboratories in Kiev is an important result of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"An important result of the special operation of the Russian armed forces was the cessation of the activities of five Kiev biological laboratories, in which work was carried out with pathogens of anthrax, tularemia, brucellosis, cholera, leptospirosis, African swine fever," Kirillov said.