Hunter Biden Plea Deal in Possible Jeopardy at Court Hearing - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hunter Biden's plea deal on federal tax charges appeared to be in jeopardy in a Delaware federal court on Wednesday after the judge pressed prosecutors and the defense team about the terms of the agreement, The New York Times reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hunter Biden's plea deal on Federal tax charges appeared to be in jeopardy in a Delaware federal court on Wednesday after the judge pressed prosecutors and the defense team about the terms of the agreement, The New York Times reported.

Hunter Biden's lawyer said the plea agreement was "null and void" after the lead prosecutor, Leo Wise, responding to a question from the judge, stated that Hunter Biden would not be immune from prosecution for other crimes, including potential charges related to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Biden's lawyer Chris Clark subsequently requested a recess in an attempt to reach a compromise with prosecutors and salvage the plea deal.

Biden had agreed to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor charges he faced for failing to pay federal taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. In exchange, prosecutors would recommend probation and he would also avoid prosecution on a felony gun charge.