Open Menu

Hunter Biden Plea Deal In Possible Jeopardy At Court Hearing - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 09:17 PM

Hunter Biden Plea Deal in Possible Jeopardy at Court Hearing - Reports

Hunter Biden's plea deal on federal tax charges appeared to be in jeopardy in a Delaware federal court on Wednesday after the judge pressed prosecutors and the defense team about the terms of the agreement, The New York Times reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hunter Biden's plea deal on Federal tax charges appeared to be in jeopardy in a Delaware federal court on Wednesday after the judge pressed prosecutors and the defense team about the terms of the agreement, The New York Times reported.

Hunter Biden's lawyer said the plea agreement was "null and void" after the lead prosecutor, Leo Wise, responding to a question from the judge, stated that Hunter Biden would not be immune from prosecution for other crimes, including potential charges related to the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Biden's lawyer Chris Clark subsequently requested a recess in an attempt to reach a compromise with prosecutors and salvage the plea deal.

Biden had agreed to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor charges he faced for failing to pay federal taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. In exchange, prosecutors would recommend probation and he would also avoid prosecution on a felony gun charge.

Related Topics

Exchange Leo Lead New York 2017 2018 From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased ..

Russia's Gas Production in January-June Decreased by 14.9% to 267Bcm - Rosstat

5 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-Ju ..

Russia's LNG Production Down by 4.5% in January-June to 16Mln Tonnes - Rosstat

5 minutes ago
 SSP reviews security arrangements for Muharram's p ..

SSP reviews security arrangements for Muharram's processions

3 minutes ago
 Work on renovation of old buildings, archaeologica ..

Work on renovation of old buildings, archaeological sites in Gwadar in full swin ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, China Develop Weapons Capability in Space ..

Russia, China Develop Weapons Capability in Space - US General

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Passenger Cars Production Down by 30% in ..

Russia's Passenger Cars Production Down by 30% in January-June to 197,000 Units ..

3 minutes ago
Japan's Suzuki to Invest $26.8Mln in Factory in Hu ..

Japan's Suzuki to Invest $26.8Mln in Factory in Hungary - Hungarian Foreign Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Muharram--ul ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Muharram--ul-Haram arrangements

8 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Planning Development and Spec ..

Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahs ..

6 seconds ago
 Parliament passes Election (Amendment) Bill 2023

Parliament passes Election (Amendment) Bill 2023

11 minutes ago
 US Government Engaged in Efforts to Retrieve, Reve ..

US Government Engaged in Efforts to Retrieve, Reverse Engineer UAP - Whistleblow ..

8 seconds ago
 African Union Commission Chair Urges Soldiers in N ..

African Union Commission Chair Urges Soldiers in Niger to Stop Mutiny

9 seconds ago

More Stories From World