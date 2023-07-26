- Home
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty To Tax Charges After Plea Deal Rejected By Judge - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hunter Biden on Wednesday pleaded "not guilty" to misdemeanor tax charges after a judge in a Delaware court rejected a potential plea agreement that would have resolved his case without time in jail, CNN reported.
The judge overseeing the case earlier rejected a potential plea agreement between Biden's lawyers and Federal prosecutors, calling it a "rubber stamp," according to the report.