Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Tax Charges After Plea Deal Rejected by Judge - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Hunter Biden on Wednesday pleaded "not guilty" to misdemeanor tax charges after a judge in a Delaware court rejected a potential plea agreement that would have resolved his case without time in jail, CNN reported.

The judge overseeing the case earlier rejected a potential plea agreement between Biden's lawyers and Federal prosecutors, calling it a "rubber stamp," according to the report.