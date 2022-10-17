Hunter Biden Real Estate Company Paid $40Mln by Widow of Former Moscow Mayor - Reports

A real estate company linked to First Family member Hunter Biden received a $40 million investment from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, DailyMail reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) A real estate company linked to First Family member Hunter Biden received a $40 million investment from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, DailyMail reported on Monday.

Rosemont Realty, a company tied to Biden-founded investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, received a $40 million investment from Baturina as part of a larger $69.7 million plan by the company to invest in office space in seven US cities, the report said, citing newly obtained documents and emails.

The $40 million investment was made through INTECO Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina, according to a Russian-language document showing Rosemont Realty's investors.

Biden served on Rosemont Realty's advisory board for four years before leaving in 2014. Later that year, Biden began working on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Baturina's investment was a payment to enter the US market, her brother, Viktor Baturin, reportedly said. Baturina, once the richest woman in Russia, has a net worth of approximately $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

The financial relationship between Biden and Baturina has previously been called into question by US lawmakers, including by the House Oversight Committee. Republican members of the panel wrote a letter to the White House in March requesting information on Hunter Biden's business deals, including $3.

5 million in payments by Baturina to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC for consulting services.

Hunter Biden attorney George Mesires denied claims made in a 2020 Senate report that Biden co-founded or had any interest in Rosemont Seneca Thornton. The Senate report cited a 2019 Financial Times story labeling Biden a co-founder of the company.

Representatives for Biden and Baturina did not respond to requests for comments, the report added.

Biden's business ties to China, Russia and Ukraine have been the center of political controversy since the release of information from one of his laptops prior to the 2020 US presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of tech company Meta (banned in Russia), revealed in August that the story's distribution was decreased on social media after the FBI warned of a possible propaganda story ahead of its publication.

Several US intelligence officials, including former CIA Directors Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta and John Brennan signed a letter expressing suspicions that emails recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop were part of a Russian disinformation operation.

The emails were confirmed as legitimate by the New York Times in March 2022.