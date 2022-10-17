UrduPoint.com

Hunter Biden Real Estate Company Paid $40Mln By Widow Of Former Moscow Mayor - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Hunter Biden Real Estate Company Paid $40Mln by Widow of Former Moscow Mayor - Reports

A real estate company linked to First Family member Hunter Biden received a $40 million investment from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, DailyMail reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) A real estate company linked to First Family member Hunter Biden received a $40 million investment from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire widow of former Moscow mayor Yury Luzhkov, DailyMail reported on Monday.

Rosemont Realty, a company tied to Biden-founded investment fund Rosemont Seneca Partners, received a $40 million investment from Baturina as part of a larger $69.7 million plan by the company to invest in office space in seven US cities, the report said, citing newly obtained documents and emails.

The $40 million investment was made through INTECO Management AG, a Swiss company owned by Baturina, according to a Russian-language document showing Rosemont Realty's investors.

Biden served on Rosemont Realty's advisory board for four years before leaving in 2014. Later that year, Biden began working on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Baturina's investment was a payment to enter the US market, her brother, Viktor Baturin, reportedly said. Baturina, once the richest woman in Russia, has a net worth of approximately $1.4 billion, according to Forbes.

The financial relationship between Biden and Baturina has previously been called into question by US lawmakers, including by the House Oversight Committee. Republican members of the panel wrote a letter to the White House in March requesting information on Hunter Biden's business deals, including $3.

5 million in payments by Baturina to Rosemont Seneca Thornton LLC for consulting services.

Hunter Biden attorney George Mesires denied claims made in a 2020 Senate report that Biden co-founded or had any interest in Rosemont Seneca Thornton. The Senate report cited a 2019 Financial Times story labeling Biden a co-founder of the company.

Representatives for Biden and Baturina did not respond to requests for comments, the report added.

Biden's business ties to China, Russia and Ukraine have been the center of political controversy since the release of information from one of his laptops prior to the 2020 US presidential election.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of tech company Meta (banned in Russia), revealed in August that the story's distribution was decreased on social media after the FBI warned of a possible propaganda story ahead of its publication.

Several US intelligence officials, including former CIA Directors Mike Hayden, Leon Panetta and John Brennan signed a letter expressing suspicions that emails recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop were part of a Russian disinformation operation.

The emails were confirmed as legitimate by the New York Times in March 2022.

Related Topics

Election Senate Business Ukraine Moscow Russia China Social Media White House CIA Company Forbes Leon George New York March August Women FBI 2019 2020 Market Family From Billion Million

Recent Stories

WHO seeks flexible funds from business via foundat ..

WHO seeks flexible funds from business via foundation

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in injured condition afte ..

Police arrest 3 suspects in injured condition after separate encounters

5 minutes ago
 PFA seizes 500-liter unhygienic oil

PFA seizes 500-liter unhygienic oil

5 minutes ago
 PPP leader Hadi congratulates Musa Gilani, Hakeem ..

PPP leader Hadi congratulates Musa Gilani, Hakeem Baloch on wining by-elections

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal pledges to continue struggle for democracy ..

Bilawal pledges to continue struggle for democracy on 15th anniversary of Karsaz ..

9 minutes ago
 3-day training workshop on crime investigation beg ..

3-day training workshop on crime investigation begins

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.