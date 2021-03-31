UrduPoint.com
Hunter Biden Says Did Nothing Unethical While Working For Ukraine's Burisma Company

Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:19 PM

US President Joe Biden's son Hunter has revealed in his new memoir titled "Beautiful Things" that he did not do anything unethical when he was a member of the board of directors of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was involved in "the decade's biggest political fable."

Covering the controversial incident that triggered an impeachment inquiry into ex-President Donald Trump in an 18-page chapter, Hunter said that it was "most remarkable for its epic banality."

"I did nothing unethical, and have never been charged with wrongdoing," Hunter said in an extract from the book, cited by The New York Times newspaper.

Apart from that, the US leader's son also opened up about his drug and alcohol addiction, bluntly describing how he used to buy crack cocaine on the streets, then cook up on his own inside a hotel bungalow in Los Angeles and desperate means to trick drug tests, including buying "clean urine."

"In the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself," the book read.

Hunter added that though he was sober for less than a year when he started working on the early parts of the book, crack still was the first thing he thought about every morning when he woke up.

Among other issues covered in the book is Hunter's relationship with his sister-in-law, his brother's widow Hallie, and the new love, wife Melissa Cohen, whom he credits for his sobriety.

The tell-all memoir is expected to come to light on April 6.

In July 2019, Trump and had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the transcript of the talks, which was subsequently released by the White House, Trump had asked Zelenskyy o reopen the probe into Burisma and the activities of Hunter Biden in Ukraine. Concerns emerged that Trump allegedly expected this move to help him defeat Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

The incident eventually resulted in the US president facing impeachment procedures as Democrat lawmakers accused him of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the November presidential election. The Democrats though failed to gain enough support to impeach Trump in the US upper house.

