Hunter Biden Says Ukraine Business Reflected 'Poor Judgment' But Nothing Illegal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Hunter Biden broke his silence on Tuesday over business dealings in Ukraine at a time when his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, managed Obama administration policy toward the nation, telling an interviewer that he did nothing wrong but regrets the political fallout on his father's presidential campaign.

"In retrospect, look, I think that it was poor judgment on my part," Biden told ABC news. ""I gave a hook to some very unethical people to act in illegal ways to try to do some harm to my father. That's where I made the mistake."

The appearance on television was Hunter Biden's first since President Donald Trump called him out at a campaign-style rally last week and later on Twitter with the phrase, "Where's Hunter?"

"I'm here.

I'm here and I'm working and I'm living my life," Hunter Biden told ABC from his Los Angeles home. "Hiding in plain sight, I guess."

Trump's request during a July phone call that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy investigate the Bidens forms the basis of an impeachment probe in the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

At issue is the younger Biden's position on the board of Bursima, a Ukrainian energy company that was under investigation for corruption at a time when Joe Biden successfully pressed Ukraine to fire the chief prosecutor.