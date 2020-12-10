UrduPoint.com
Hunter Biden Says US Attorney In Delaware Investigating His Tax Affairs - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Hunter Biden, the son of President-elect Joe Biden, said in a statement that the US Attorney's Office in the state of Delaware is investigating his tax affairs.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in the statement on Wednesday.

