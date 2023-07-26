Hunter Biden Tells US Court Intends to Plead Guilty to Tax Charges - Reports

Hunter Biden told a federal court in Delaware on Wednesday that he intended to plead guilty to the two misdemeanor charges he faced for failing to pay federal taxes on time in 2017 and 2018, CNN reported

"Yes, your honor," Biden replied, when asked if he intended to plead guilty.

As part of a plea agreement with the Justice Department, by pleading guilty to the misdemeanors, Biden will avoid prosecution on a felony gun charge. Prosecutors confirmed at the hearing that they will recommend probation.

The hearing, which is still underway, opened without the judge raising recent allegations that a staffer on Biden's defense team called the court's clerk office pretending to be one of the lawyers opposing the agreement in order to try to remove a Republican filing from the docket.

The court outlined at the outset of the hearing conditions of Biden's release, including a ban on the use of alcohol and illegal drugs. Biden will also be subject to random drug testing by court officials.