Open Menu

Hunter Biden Visited White House Before White Powder Found There - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Hunter Biden Visited White House Before White Powder Found There - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) US President Joe Biden's son Hunter, involved in several drugs and corruption scandals, was in the White House grounds not long before a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine was found in the West Wing, US media reported on Tuesday.

Hunter Biden, who had previously admitted to a cocaine addiction, was in the White House on Friday before heading off to Camp David with his father for the holiday weekend, New York Post reported, adding that the substance was discovered in the residence's library on Sunday.

The US government has not yet officially commented as to how the substance got to the White House grounds and who brought it there.

The Washington Post reported earlier this Tuesday, citing sources, that the US Secret Service (USSS), which protects the country's president and high-ranking officials, is currently investigating the incident, and preliminary reports indicate that the substance is cocaine.

A spokesman for the Secret Service, Anthony Guglielmi, said the substance would be tested further and authorities were now trying to determine how it got into the White House. The substance posed no threat, the USSS said.

The substance was found by USSS agents who patrolled the residence. US President Joe Biden was not in the White House at the time of the discovery and subsequent evacuation, according to the report.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that another portion of Hunter Biden's personal photos was published, in which he posed using drugs in a moving car and going at 172 miles per hour on a highway to Las Vegas.

Related Topics

Corruption Drugs Washington White House Car David Las Vegas New York Sunday Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

1 hour ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

1 hour ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

1 hour ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

1 hour ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

2 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

2 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

2 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

2 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

2 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

2 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

2 hours ago

More Stories From World