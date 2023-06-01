Hunter Biden Will Challenge US Law Restricting Drug Users' Gun Access if Charged - Reports

Lawyers representing Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, will challenge a US federal law banning drug users from owning guns if the Justice Department files such a charge against him, Politico reported on Thursday

Hunter Biden's lawyers informed the Justice Department that they will challenge the law under the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which protects the right to keep and bear arms, if Biden is charged with the crime, the report said.

Biden is the subject of a Justice Department investigation about his purchase of a firearm in 2018, a period of his life in which he admits to having regularly used crack cocaine. Federal prosecutors are expected to finalize the probe soon, the report said.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 bans users of unlawful drugs from possessing firearms, with a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

However, the law could face challenges following a US Supreme Court decision last year that solidified an individual's right to possess a firearm free of government restrictions, the report said. The decision ruled that restrictions must be consistent with the views of the time of the Constitution's authors, the report said.

A district judge in Oklahoma ruled in February, based largely on the aforementioned Supreme Court decision, that the government could not prosecute a defendant found with both a firearm and cannabis in his vehicle, the report said. In April, a judge in Texas similarly ruled against the constitutionality of the law, the report said.

The Justice Department has filed appeals in both the Oklahoma and Texas cases, the report added.