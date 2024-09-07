Hunter Woodhall Wins First Paralympic Sprint Gold
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Hunter Woodhall, the US double amputee sprinter who is one half of a Paralympic-Olympic power couple, produced an inspired run to win gold in the T62 400 metres at the Paris Games on Friday.
Woodhall, who is married to Olympic women's long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, timed 46.36sec to beat world record holder Johannes Floors of Germany, who clocked 46.90sec. Dutchman Olivier Hendriks was third.
After crossing the line at the Stade de France, 25-year-old Woodhall ran into the arms of his wife who was trackside, just as she had done to him when she won the Olympic long jump title in the same stadium on August 8.
It was the first Paralympic title of Woodhall's career. He won a bronze medal in this event at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.
"My first gold in a major championship and I couldn't pick a better one," Woodhall told reporters, with his beaming wife standing by his side.
"Tara has taught me a lot," he said. "Before the Olympics she was writing in her journal 'I will be the Olympic champ, I am strong, I am fast'. I brought my journal with me and the past few days I've been writing in there 'I will be Paralympic champion' and that's come true!"
Earlier in the Paris Games Woodhall finished sixth in the T64 100m, but he had always said the one-lap event was his favourite.
The Woodhalls' Instagram account charting their adventures at the Olympics and their life since has more than 580,000 followers.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Nations League results - collated3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 12 results13 minutes ago
-
Reluctant Roglic climbs back into Vuelta overall lead23 minutes ago
-
England's Wood out for rest of 2024 with elbow injury33 minutes ago
-
Britain's Storey secures 19th Paralympic gold in road race33 minutes ago
-
Ton-up Pope back in the runs as England make Sri Lanka struggle33 minutes ago
-
Ton-up Pope back in the runs as England make Sri Lanka struggle42 minutes ago
-
Record-breaker Inglis's century sets-up Australia's T20 series win over Scotland43 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka, Pegula clash for US Open title after private heartbreak43 minutes ago
-
Woodhall wins first Paralympic gold, Storey takes 19th43 minutes ago
-
Pope returns to form as England press on against Sri Lanka in 3rd Test53 minutes ago
-
Malaysia Airlines finds 'potential issue' on A350-900 engine53 minutes ago