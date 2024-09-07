Open Menu

Hunter Woodhall Wins First Paralympic Sprint Gold

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Hunter Woodhall wins first Paralympic sprint gold

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Hunter Woodhall, the US double amputee sprinter who is one half of a Paralympic-Olympic power couple, produced an inspired run to win gold in the T62 400 metres at the Paris Games on Friday.

Woodhall, who is married to Olympic women's long jump champion Tara Davis-Woodhall, timed 46.36sec to beat world record holder Johannes Floors of Germany, who clocked 46.90sec. Dutchman Olivier Hendriks was third.

After crossing the line at the Stade de France, 25-year-old Woodhall ran into the arms of his wife who was trackside, just as she had done to him when she won the Olympic long jump title in the same stadium on August 8.

It was the first Paralympic title of Woodhall's career. He won a bronze medal in this event at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

"My first gold in a major championship and I couldn't pick a better one," Woodhall told reporters, with his beaming wife standing by his side.

"Tara has taught me a lot," he said. "Before the Olympics she was writing in her journal 'I will be the Olympic champ, I am strong, I am fast'. I brought my journal with me and the past few days I've been writing in there 'I will be Paralympic champion' and that's come true!"

Earlier in the Paris Games Woodhall finished sixth in the T64 100m, but he had always said the one-lap event was his favourite.

The Woodhalls' Instagram account charting their adventures at the Olympics and their life since has more than 580,000 followers.

Related Topics

World France Married Wife Germany Paris Tokyo Tara Same August Women Gold Olympics Bronze National University Event Instagram

Recent Stories

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

8 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

9 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

10 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

11 hours ago
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

13 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

13 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

14 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

14 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From World