Huntington Ingalls Wins $528Mln Nuclear Carrier Maintenance Contract - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Huntington Ingalls Newport news Shipbuilding has received a more than $528 million US Navy contract to maintain and refuel nuclear-powered aircraft carriers based in San Diego, the Defense Department announced in a press release.

"Huntington Ingalls - Newport News Shipbuilding (of) Newport News, Virginia was awarded a $528,381,355 ...

contract to support emergent work, continuous maintenance availabilities, pre-refueling complex overhaul availabilities and Chief of Naval Operations scheduled availabilities for Navy aircraft carriers homeported in and visiting the San Diego, California, area," the release said on Monday.

The Defense Department pointed out in the release that the contract is scheduled to run for five years and to expire by July 2028.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC will oversee all work under the contract, the release said.

