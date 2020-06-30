Huntington Ingalls Wins Over $936Mln Deal to Build New Aegis Warship - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Huntington Ingalls has won a more than $936 million modification contract to build a Arleigh Burke DDG-51 class Aegis missile destroyer, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Huntington Ingalls [of] Pascagoula, Mississippi is awarded a $936,032,309... modification...

contract to exercise the fiscal 2020 option for the construction of a USS Arleigh Burke DDG-51 class ship," the release stated on Monday.

The Defense Department explained the modification also includes options for engineering change proposals and design budgeting requirements on the fiscal 2020 option ship. If these are exercised, the cumulative value of the fiscal 2020 option ship will increase to $947,695,871.

Work on the contract is scheduled to last seven years and to be completed by June 2027, the Defense Department added.