Huntsman Calls Reports on Possibility of Extending New START for 1 Year 'Speculation'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Departing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman called the possibility of extending the New START treaty for one year instead of five a "speculation."

"This is all speculation. Wait for the visit of someone of Robert O'Brien's [new US national security adviser] level to Russia," Huntsman said in his last interview with the prominent Kommersant newspaper published in Russian.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear-armed powers. It stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers by half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.

The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and so far the US administration has not announced plans to extend it.

US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his desire to work out a new tripartite nuclear agreement between Russia, China and the United States. Russia said it was ready to discuss it.

Huntsman has earlier submitted his resignation to US president Donald Trump, the diplomat intends to leave his post on October 3.