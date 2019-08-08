UrduPoint.com
Huntsman Resignation Could Impact US-Russian Ties - Council For US-Russia Relations

Thu 08th August 2019

A new US ambassador to Russia could have a big impact on the bilateral relations "for better or worse" depending on who replaces the incumbent US envoy, Jon Huntsman, President of the Seattle-based Council for US-Russia Relations Derek Norberg told Sputnik on Thursday

Huntsman said earlier this week in a letter to President Donald Trump that he intended to resign from his post on October 3, after two years at the job.

"It is hard to predict the impact of Ambassador Huntsman's resignation until we see who is nominated and approved as the new US Ambassador to Russia. In short, the impact of Ambassador Huntsman's resigning will be the appointment of a new US Ambassador and that could have significant impact on US-Russian relations � for better or worse � depending on who that new Ambassador will be," Norberg said.

The president of the council remarked that "an improvement in dialogue and mutual understanding between the governments may be possible," although Huntsman suggested in his letter to Trump that many of the differences the United States and Russia had were "irreconcilable."

"Certainly the two countries can slowly expand bilateral contacts and dialogue for a gradual normalization of relations but that will be a slow and tedious process. Complicating this process will be the high probability of further objectionable actions by either side that could cause further tensions in our relations," Norberg added.

He stressed that there were still possibilities to gradually improve relations, citing the example of the Russian American Pacific Partnership, a forum on "cooperation between the Russian Far East and the western United States across the North Pacific and Arctic."

