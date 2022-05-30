Hurricane Agatha May Reach Mexican Shore on Monday - Surveillance Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Hurricane Agatha, formed off the west coast of Mexico, can reach the southern part of the country on Monday, the US National Hurricane Surveillance Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Life-threatening hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of the hurricane warning area in southern Mexico on Monday, with tropical storm conditions beginning there tonight or early Monday," the NHC said in a statement, adding that heavy rains will take place in some parts of southern Mexico and last through Tuesday, leading to "a threat of potentially life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

"

A tropical storm receives a name when its accompanying wind have reached 62 kilometers per hour (39 miles per hour). A storm becomes hurricane when the speed of wind surpasses 119 kilometers per hour (74 miles per hour).