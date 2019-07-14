UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall In Louisiana, Weakens To Tropical Storm - NHC

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana and was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, the US National Hurricane Center said in a statement.

"Barry makes landfall near intracoastal city Louisiana and weakens to a tropical storm .

.. Dangerous storm surge, heavy rains, and wind conditions continuing across the north-central Gulf Coast," the statement read.

US President Donald Trump declared a Federal emergency for Louisiana late on Thursday.

