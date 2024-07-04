Hurricane Beryl Hammers Jamaica On Path To Caymans, Mexico
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Kingston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Powerful Hurricane Beryl churned along Jamaica's southern coast on Wednesday, battering the island with dangerous winds and sea surge after leaving a trail of destruction and at least seven people dead in the Caribbean.
The eye of the Category 4 hurricane has not yet breached the shore of Jamaica but could in the coming hours, and is expected to approach or even make landfall in the Cayman Islands overnight before moving onward to Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, the US National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is the first since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June and the earliest to reach Category 5 in July.
Ahead of Beryl's arrival, people across Jamaica removed boats from the water and rushed to buy food, water, gasoline and other essentials.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph), said the NHC. Hurricane conditions are spreading through the island, it said.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a curfew from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm across the island of 2.8 million and urged Jamaicans to comply with evacuation orders.
"If you live in a low-lying area, an area historically prone to flooding and landslide, or if you live on the banks of a river, I implore you to evacuate to a shelter, or to safer ground," he said in a video posted to social media.
Desmon Brown, manager of the National Stadium in Kingston, said his staff has scrambled to be ready.
"We've taped up our windows, covered our equipment -- including computers, printers and that sort of thing. Apart from that, it's mainly concrete so there's not much we can do," Brown told the Jamaica Observer newspaper.
Mexican officials were meanwhile scrambling to prepare for Beryl, which is expected to hit somewhere between the well-known tourist hotspot of Tulum and the town of Felipe Carrillo Puerto, according to Civil Protection national coordinator Laura Velazquez.
Beginning Thursday "we will have intense rains and wind gusts" she said, announcing the deployment of hundreds of military personnel, marines and electricity workers in anticipation of damage.
The government has prepared 112 shelters with a capacity for some 20,000 people and suspended school in the state of Quintana Roo where Beryl will hit.
Recent Stories
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
More Stories From World
-
Thousands told to flee raging California wildfire20 minutes ago
-
White House denies NYT report that Biden weighing pulling out of presidential race30 minutes ago
-
French ex-foreign minister Roland Dumas dies aged 1017 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl bears down on Jamaica7 hours ago
-
White House denies NYT report that Biden weighing pulling out of presidential race8 hours ago
-
Biden 'absolutely not' withdrawing from race: spokeswoman8 hours ago
-
Wimbledon day 3 results - 2nd update8 hours ago
-
History-maker Cavendish eclipses Merckx with 35th Tour de France stage win8 hours ago
-
Comeback king 'Cav' to carry on doing the thing he loves8 hours ago
-
Montella rights 'stain' of Austria defeat to reach Euros quarters9 hours ago
-
Independence Day of Belarus symbolizes strength resilience of Belarusian people: Minister Industries9 hours ago
-
Major UK tabloid The Sun backs Labour in election11 hours ago