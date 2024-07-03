Hurricane Beryl kills seven as it churns towards Jamaica

Kingston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl churned towards Jamaica on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of potentially deadly winds and storm surge, after at least seven people were killed and widespread destruction was reported across the southeastern Caribbean.

The powerful hurricane, which is rare so early in the Atlantic season, was expected to pass over Jamaica around midday as a "life-threatening" Category 4 storm, meteorologists said.

Beryl is the first storm since US National Hurricane Center (NHC) records began to reach the Category 4 level in June and the earliest to reach Category 5 in July.

A hurricane warning was in place for the island nation, according to the NHC, which said rain and flash flooding were to be expected in addition to the life-threatening wind and high water levels.

Across Jamaica, emergency response preparations were underway, with shelters stocking up on provisions, people safeguarding their homes and boats being pulled from the water.

"I urge all Jamaicans to stock up on food, batteries, candles, and water. Secure your critical documents and remove any trees or items that could endanger your property," Prime Minister Andrew Holness said on social media platform X.

Hurricane warnings were also issued in the Cayman Islands, which Beryl was "expected to pass near or over" on Wednesday night or early Thursday, according to the NHC.

In the Dominican Republic, massive waves were seen crashing ashore along Santo Domingo as the storm passed to the country's south, AFP photographers reported.