Hurricane Beryl Pummels Caribbean, Strengthens To Category 5
Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Hurricane Beryl strengthened into a top-level category 5 storm late Monday after it swept across several islands in the southeastern Caribbean, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds
Bridgetown/St. George's, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Hurricane Beryl strengthened into a top-level category 5 storm late Monday after it swept across several islands in the southeastern Caribbean, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds.
Beryl is now the earliest category 5 storm in the Atlantic on record, and has developed into a "potentially catastrophic" hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles (260 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Early in the day, Grenada's Carriacou Island took a direct hit from the storm's "extremely dangerous eyewall," with sustained winds at upwards of 150 miles, the NHC said.
Nearby islands, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, also experienced "catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge," according to the NHC.
"In half an hour, Carriacou was flattened," Grenada's Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told a press conference.
"We are not yet out of the woods," Mitchell added, noting that while no deaths had been reported so far, he could not say for sure that none had occurred.
Video obtained by AFP from St. George's in Grenada showed heavy downpours with trees buffeted by gusts.
Later on social media, Mitchell said the government was working to get relief supplies to both Carriacou and the island of Petite Martinique on Tuesday.
"The state of emergency is still in effect. Remain indoors," he wrote on Facebook.
Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season on Saturday and quickly gathered strength.
Experts say that such a powerful storm forming this early in the Atlantic hurricane season -- which runs from early June to late November -- is extremely rare.
It is the first hurricane since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June, and the earliest to reach Category 5 in July.
"Only five major (Category 3+) hurricanes have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July," hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media platform X.
Barbados appeared to be spared from the worst of the storm but was still hit with high winds and pelting rain, though officials reported no injuries so far.
Barbados seems to have "dodged a bullet," Minister of Home Affairs and Information Wilfred Abrahams said in an online video, but nonetheless "gusts are still coming, the storm-force winds are still coming," he said.
Homes and businesses were flooded in some areas, and fishing boats were damaged in Bridgetown.
The storm prompted the cancellation of classes on Monday in several of the islands, while a meeting this week in Grenada of the Caribbean regional bloc CARICOM was postponed.
Jamaica has issued a hurricane warning, ahead of the storm's expected arrival on Wednesday. The NHC also warned the Cayman Islands and areas on the Yucatan Peninsula to monitor the storm's progress.
A Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale is considered a major hurricane.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in late May that it expects this year to be an "extraordinary" hurricane season, with up to seven storms of Category 3 or higher.
The agency cited warm Atlantic Ocean temperatures and conditions related to the weather phenomenon La Nina in the Pacific for the expected increase in storms.
Extreme weather events including hurricanes have become more frequent and more devastating in recent years as a result of climate change.
Recent Stories
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office
President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues
PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..
Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed
Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July
DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT
CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June
More Stories From World
-
Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara10 seconds ago
-
"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office11 seconds ago
-
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots2 minutes ago
-
2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN28 minutes ago
-
At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering32 minutes ago
-
Governor KP visits Tajikistan to boost trade, tourism32 minutes ago
-
Orban calls for Ukraine ceasefire to speed up peace talks1 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Burundi on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques congratulates President of Burundi on Independence Day1 hour ago
-
Death toll rises to 14 in building collapse in S. Egypt1 hour ago
-
Tourism Ministry: Visitor spending in Kingdom exceeds SAR45 billion in First Quarter of 202439 minutes ago
-
Germany should lead on European security: Polish PM2 hours ago