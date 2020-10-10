Hurricane Delta Makes Landfall in US State of Louisiana - National Weather Center

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Hurricane Delta made landfall in the southwest portion of the US state of Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

"Delta makes landfall near Creole Louisiana," the advisory said on Friday.

Nearly 92 percent of oil production facilities in the Gulf and almost 62 percent of gas output capability have been battened down ahead of the landfall, data from the Interior Department Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement revealed.

The region is still recovering from the damage wrought by Hurricane Laura in August.