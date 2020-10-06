Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 3, barrels toward Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Delta intensified into a Category 3 storm on Tuesday and is set to slam into Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula early on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 115 miles (185 kilometers) per hour, and the storm is "forecast to be an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" when it makes landfall, the center said.