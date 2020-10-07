Hurricane Delta weakens as it heads towards Mexico

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hurricane Delta lost strength Wednesday as it churned towards Mexico's Caribbean coast, where thousands of tourists hunkered down in emergency shelters in a string of major beach resorts

Cancun (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Hurricane Delta lost strength Wednesday as it churned towards Mexico's Caribbean coast, where thousands of tourists hunkered down in emergency shelters in a string of major beach resorts.

The hurricane was downgraded to Category 3 as it approached the Yucatan Peninsula, but still threatened to bring strong winds and a "life-threatening" storm surge, the US National Hurricane Center said.

On Tuesday Delta had intensified to an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, according to the Miami-based center.

The hurricane was packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles (185 kilometers) per hour at 0900 GMT Wednesday.

It was located about 35 miles northeast of the holiday island of Cozumel, just off the Yucatan Peninsula, where the weather was "quickly deteriorating," the NHC reported.