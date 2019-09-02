UrduPoint.com
Hurricane Dorian Destroyed Or Damaged At Least 13,000 Houses In Bahamas - Red Cross

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:51 PM

Hurricane Dorian Destroyed or Damaged at Least 13,000 Houses in Bahamas - Red Cross

Hurricane Dorian, a life-threatening Category 5 storm that is projected to make landfall on the United States' eastern coast, has destroyed or damaged at least 13,000 houses in the Bahamas, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian, a life-threatening Category 5 storm that is projected to make landfall on the United States' eastern coast, has destroyed or damaged at least 13,000 houses in the Bahamas, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a statement on Monday.

Dorian strengthened to a "catastrophic" category five hurricane on Sunday. The states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have each already declared a state of emergency ahead of what is feared to become the most powerful hurricane in decades.

Florida and South Carolina have also ordered mandatory coastal evacuations.

"As many as 13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed. On the island of Abaco, extensive flooding is believed to have contaminated wells with saltwater, creating an urgent need for clean water," the statement said.

The statement added that hundreds of the organization's volunteers were mobilized to assist people affected by the disaster. Moreover, over 30 trucks loaded with relief supplies were sent to areas located in the path of the hurricane.

