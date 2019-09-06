Hurricane Dorian Hits US East Coast in North Carolina - NHC

(@FahadShabbir)

Hurricane Dorian has hit the US state of North Carolina on the Outer Banks islands and is moving northeast at 90 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Friday morning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Hurricane Dorian has hit the US state of North Carolina on the Outer Banks islands and is moving northeast at 90 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Friday morning.

"Dorian has made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina at 8:35 a.m. EDT," NHC said on Twitter.

As of 9.15 a.m.

local time, Dorian caused more than 300,000 power outages, according to the website poweroutages.us. Over 222,000 customers in North Carolina and more than 153,000 customers in South Carolina were experiencing problems with electricity.

The hurricane hit the Bahamas on Sunday as a Category 5 storm, destroying about 13,000 houses. On Thursday, Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told CNN that the death toll was at 30 people.